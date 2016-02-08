Newsvine

Tony in Arizona

 

About Interest(s) in what happens around me, and the world... Articles: 45 Seeds: 2425 Comments: 10942 Since: Jun 2009

Why Video Games Make You Feel Sick (and What You Can Do About It)

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Tony in Arizona View Original Article: How-To Geek
Seeded on Mon Feb 8, 2016 9:55 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A significant portion of the population gets moderately to severely nauseated while playing first-person video games, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Here’s why those games make people feel ill, and what you can do about it.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor