Newsvine

Tony in Arizona

 

About Interest(s) in what happens around me, and the world... Articles: 45 Seeds: 2425 Comments: 10942 Since: Jun 2009

Severed feet — still inside shoes — keep mysteriously washing up on Pacific Northwest shores

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Tony in Arizona View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Fri Feb 12, 2016 8:05 AM
Discuss:

They appear on the sand like any piece of sea detritus. Sometimes they’re found, amid the candy wrappers and cracked shells, by volunteers cleaning up the area. Other times a vacationer might glimpse the grisly discard from the corner of her eye, a serene walk along the beach interrupted just like that.

Sixteen of these detached human feet have been found since 2007 in British Columbia, Canada, and Washington state. Most of these have been right feet. All of them have worn running shoes or hiking boots. Among them: three New Balances, two Nikes and an Ozark Trail.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor