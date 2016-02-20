Shade Sandbox: New Sandboxing App

I’m always interested in new programs that help users stay safe online. I’ve been a great advocate for Sandboxie over the years and still firmly believe that it, or something very similar, should be mandatory on all systems.

These types of security programs work by isolating data/files in a virtual environment, or sandbox, completely separate from the system. The end result is that nothing; no malware infections, PUPs, inadvertent installs, nor anything else, gets anywhere near the system and so can’t cause any harm.