Tim Allen isn't a typical "Hollywood liberal," which the comedian demonstrated by joking at the Clintons' expense in a new interview, comparing them to herpes.

The popular comedian saved his sharpest barbs for the Clintons, defending his show's decision to be critical of Hillary Clinton and ignore Trump. "We're not sure he's going to last," Allen said.

"Whereas the Clintons are like herpes: Just when you think they're gone, they show up again."