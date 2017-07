If you haven't heard, this post entitled "An Open Letter to My CEO" went viral over the weekend on Medium.

Talia Jane, a 25-year-old employee of Yelp/Eat24, wrote the letter to Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman to tell her story--a story that includes "crying in the bathtub every week" because of hunger pains and taking a $6 handout from a CVS employee that overheard her conversation about not knowing how she would get to work.

And then, Talia got fired.