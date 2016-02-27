Ubuntu Secure Boot Threatens All PCs

We’re all doomed! Scary, right? Well, maybe, but I should explain a bit first.

Back in the dark ages of computing, say 2011, Microsoft announced they would implement Secure Boot, which is a protocol included in the UEFI, Unified Extensible Firmware Interface(BIOS successor), in Windows 8 – which had not been implemented previously.

The purpose of Secure Boot is to ensure that the software, or operating system, being loaded on a computer is genuine, unchanged, and secure. In short, it’s forms a chain of trust from the moment you power on your computer until the OS is loaded while preventing root kits, boot kits, and other nefarious software from infecting your computer.